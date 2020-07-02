Chloe Arthur: Aston Villa Women name first new signing since promotion to WSL

Chloe Arthur had been with Birmingham City for two seasons

Newly-promoted Aston Villa Women have signed Scotland midfielder Chloe Arthur from local rivals Birmingham City.

The 25-year-old is Villa's first new signing since they won promotion to the Women's Super League.

Former Celtic, Hibernian and Bristol City star Arthur was a member of Scotland's squad at 2019's World Cup.

“I feel that there is so much more to come from Chloë, as she has a huge amount of talent," said Villa head coach Gemma Davies.

“Chloe’s a very technical player with a fantastic ability to weave the ball out of tight spaces, under pressure and play into bigger areas."

The length of Arthur's deal with Villa has not been disclosed.