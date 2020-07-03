Jurgen Klopp defends Liverpool's attitude after 4-0 loss at Manchester City

Klopp's side are now English, European and world champions

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp took issue with questions from the media as he defended the new champions' approach to their 4-0 defeat by Manchester City.

"If you want to lead the story in the direction that we were not focused on that game, then do it," an irritated Klopp told Sky Sports.

"I saw a brilliant attitude. I saw fight. We didn't behave like somebody who became champions a week ago."

The defeat was only Liverpool's second of the Premier League season.

City's defeat by Chelsea in their previous league game on 25 June had handed Liverpool an unassailable lead at the top of the table and ensured their first top-flight title in 30 years.

Images and video of the Liverpool players partying together, while in joint isolation at a team hotel, were posted on social media.

But Klopp insisted his side's defeat was always possible against a team with the quality of Manchester City, Premier League champions in the previous two seasons.

Media playback is not supported on this device Manchester City 4-0 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp says City proved point against Reds

"If there is a team in the world that can smash us like this, it is probably City - but we will come again," he said.

"We lacked fluidity, that's for sure. And in some 50-50 situations they were quicker than us in mind.

"They used their chances and we didn't.

"City are incredible. I've seen their games - they haven't played a bad game all season. Even when they lost they still played really good football."

Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola said Liverpool's sharp start to the match, which saw Mohamed Salah hit the post with the game goalless, proved they were not distracted or drained by their celebrations.

"I think they drunk a lot of beer the last week, but they were here with no beer in their blood and to win this game," the Spaniard said.

"I saw a team with incredible focus, with energy and a desire to win the game."