Chloe Kelly: Manchester City sign Everton's England forward

Manchester City have signed England forward Chloe Kelly on a two-year contract.

It was announced in June that the 22-year-old had turned down a new deal with Everton.

Kelly scored nine goals in the Women's Super League last season and was part of the England squad that competed in the SheBelieves Cup in March.

City finished second in the WSL in 2019-20, losing out on the title to Chelsea on a points-per-game basis.

Kelly, who spent four seasons with Everton after joining from Arsenal, made her international debut in November 2018 and has won four caps in total.

She said she was "unbelievably excited" and "honoured to be a City player".