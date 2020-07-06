League One - 2nd Leg
Oxford Utd0Portsmouth0

Oxford United v Portsmouth

Line-ups

Oxford Utd

  • 1Eastwood
  • 12Long
  • 4Dickie
  • 5Moore
  • 3Ruffels
  • 17Henry
  • 6Gorrin
  • 8Brannagan
  • 18Sykes
  • 19Mackie
  • 30Browne

Substitutes

  • 9Taylor
  • 10Woodburn
  • 13Stevens
  • 14Forde
  • 15Mousinho
  • 20Hanson
  • 23Agyei
  • 26Atkinson
  • 28Kelly

Portsmouth

  • 35Bass
  • 13Bolton
  • 6Burgess
  • 20Raggett
  • 42Seddon
  • 17Morris
  • 24McGeehan
  • 7Williams
  • 19Harness
  • 11Curtis
  • 22Harrison

Substitutes

  • 1MacGillivray
  • 3Brown
  • 4Naylor
  • 5Downing
  • 9Hawkins
  • 10Marquis
  • 14Cannon
  • 15McCrorie
  • 26Evans
Referee:
Darren England

Match Stats

Home TeamOxford UtdAway TeamPortsmouth
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

Foul by Steve Seddon (Portsmouth).

Mark Sykes (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Cameron McGeehan (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcus Harness.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Sam Long.

Offside, Oxford United. Cameron Brannagan tries a through ball, but Marcus Browne is caught offside.

Marcus Harness (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alex Rodriguez (Oxford United).

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Cameron McGeehan.

Attempt blocked. Marcus Browne (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Rodriguez.

Attempt missed. Ellis Harrison (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Williams with a cross.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Marcus Browne.

Foul by Cameron McGeehan (Portsmouth).

Jamie Mackie (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Cameron McGeehan (Portsmouth).

Mark Sykes (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Mackie (Oxford United).

Foul by Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).

Sam Long (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. James Henry (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mark Sykes.

Steve Seddon (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Mark Sykes (Oxford United).

Foul by Jamie Mackie (Oxford United).

Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ellis Harrison (Portsmouth).

Robert Dickie (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Jamie Mackie (Oxford United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cameron Brannagan.

Foul by Marcus Browne (Oxford United).

Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Coventry341813348301867
2Rotherham35188961382362
3Wycombe3417894540559
4Oxford Utd35179961372460
5Portsmouth35179953361760
6Fleetwood351612751381360
7Peterborough351781068402859
8Sunderland361611948321659
9Doncaster341591051331854
10Gillingham35121584234851
11Ipswich3614101246361052
12Burton351212115050048
13Blackpool351112124443145
14Bristol Rovers35129143849-1145
15Shrewsbury341011133142-1141
16Lincoln City35126174446-242
17Accrington351010154753-640
18Rochdale34106183957-1836
19MK Dons35107183647-1137
20Wimbledon35811163952-1335
21Tranmere3488183660-2432
22Southend3547243985-4619
23Bolton34511182766-3914
View full League One table

Top Stories