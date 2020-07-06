Foul by Steve Seddon (Portsmouth).
Oxford United v Portsmouth
Line-ups
Oxford Utd
- 1Eastwood
- 12Long
- 4Dickie
- 5Moore
- 3Ruffels
- 17Henry
- 6Gorrin
- 8Brannagan
- 18Sykes
- 19Mackie
- 30Browne
Substitutes
- 9Taylor
- 10Woodburn
- 13Stevens
- 14Forde
- 15Mousinho
- 20Hanson
- 23Agyei
- 26Atkinson
- 28Kelly
Portsmouth
- 35Bass
- 13Bolton
- 6Burgess
- 20Raggett
- 42Seddon
- 17Morris
- 24McGeehan
- 7Williams
- 19Harness
- 11Curtis
- 22Harrison
Substitutes
- 1MacGillivray
- 3Brown
- 4Naylor
- 5Downing
- 9Hawkins
- 10Marquis
- 14Cannon
- 15McCrorie
- 26Evans
- Referee:
- Darren England
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Mark Sykes (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Cameron McGeehan (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcus Harness.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Sam Long.
Offside, Oxford United. Cameron Brannagan tries a through ball, but Marcus Browne is caught offside.
Marcus Harness (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alex Rodriguez (Oxford United).
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Cameron McGeehan.
Attempt blocked. Marcus Browne (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Rodriguez.
Attempt missed. Ellis Harrison (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Williams with a cross.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Marcus Browne.
Foul by Cameron McGeehan (Portsmouth).
Jamie Mackie (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cameron McGeehan (Portsmouth).
Mark Sykes (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Mackie (Oxford United).
Foul by Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).
Sam Long (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. James Henry (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mark Sykes.
Steve Seddon (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mark Sykes (Oxford United).
Foul by Jamie Mackie (Oxford United).
Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ellis Harrison (Portsmouth).
Robert Dickie (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Jamie Mackie (Oxford United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cameron Brannagan.
Foul by Marcus Browne (Oxford United).
Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.