League One - 2nd Leg
Wycombe19:30Fleetwood
Venue: Adams Park

Wycombe Wanderers v Fleetwood Town

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Coventry341813348301867
2Rotherham35188961382362
3Wycombe3417894540559
4Oxford Utd35179961372460
5Portsmouth35179953361760
6Fleetwood351612751381360
7Peterborough351781068402859
8Sunderland361611948321659
9Doncaster341591051331854
10Gillingham35121584234851
11Ipswich3614101246361052
12Burton351212115050048
13Blackpool351112124443145
14Bristol Rovers35129143849-1145
15Shrewsbury341011133142-1141
16Lincoln City35126174446-242
17Accrington351010154753-640
18Rochdale34106183957-1836
19MK Dons35107183647-1137
20Wimbledon35811163952-1335
21Tranmere3488183660-2432
22Southend3547243985-4619
23Bolton34511182766-3914
View full League One table

Top Stories