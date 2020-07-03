Gustavo Hamer: Coventry City sign PEC Zwolle midfielder for around £1.5m

Gustavo Hamer has agreed a deal with Coventry until 2023

Coventry City have signed former Netherlands Under-20 midfielder Gustavo Hamer from Dutch side PEC Zwolle for a fee of around £1.5m.

The 23-year-old has agreed a three-year contract to become the promoted League One champions' first signing of the summer.

"He's a creative, two-footed midfielder with great technical ability," said City boss Mark Robins.

"He's also a tenacious and determined player in the centre of midfield."

Robins added: "He's a quality addition to our squad ahead of our return to the Championship, a player our recruitment team have been monitoring closely for some time."

Brazil-born former Feyenoord junior Hamer's arrival from Zwolle, who finished 15th in last season's Dutch Eredivisie, makes him comfortably Robins' biggest signing for the Sky Blues - and the club's first £1m-plus player since Freddy Eastwood in 2008.

Having passed his medical on Thursday, Hamer's move is complete subject to international clearance and EFL approval.

City have also been strongly liked with defender Julien Dacosta, who plays at French Ligue 2 side Chamois Niortais.

Premier League founder members Coventry were promoted back to English football's second tier in June for the first time in eight years.