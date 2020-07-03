Malin Gut: Arsenal Women sign Switzerland midfielder

Arsenal finished third in the Women's Super League in the 2019-20 season

Arsenal Women have signed Switzerland midfielder Malin Gut from Grasshopper Club Zurich.

The 19-year-old made her senior debut for the Swiss club aged just 15, and has won three league and cup titles in her homeland.

She has also won eight international caps, alongside new Arsenal team-mate Lia Walti.

Gut is the Gunners' second summer signing after Australia full-back Steph Catley joined on Thursday.

"She's a player that I noticed about a year ago now in the Swiss national team that is very, very mature for her age," head coach Joe Montemurro told the club website.

"She's someone that I think is really going to flourish in our environment around the players that she's going to be around. She's a very exciting prospect for the club."