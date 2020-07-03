Warrenpoint Town: Quintet make Milltown exit after contracts expire

Emmet Hughes is among the five players departing Warrenpoint Town

Gavin Smith, Deane Watters, Emmet Hughes, Ciaran McCann and Mark McKee have left Premiership club Warrenpoint Town after their contracts expired.

"We would like to thank all the players for their efforts during their time at the club and wish them all the best in the future," the club said.

Warrenpoint finished 11th in the Covid-curtailed league season and three points clear of relegated Institute.

Town boss Barry Gray signed a new two-year-deal with the club last month.