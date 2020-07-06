Watford v Norwich City

Todd Cantwell is hoping for a recall after starting on the bench against Brighton

TEAM NEWS

Watford head coach Nigel Pearson does not have any fresh injury concerns.

He remains without long-term injury victims Gerard Deulofeu, Daryl Janmaat and Isaac Success.

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke is expected to recall Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell after they were on the bench for the defeat by Brighton.

Christoph Zimmermann is back in training but is not yet fit enough to return, while Sam Byram, Grant Hanley and Moritz Leitner remain out.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

In the reverse fixture, on 8 November, Watford recorded their first league victory of the season at the 12th attempt, winning 2-0 at Carrow Road.

Watford are looking to complete a league double over Norwich for the first time since beating them twice in the Championship in 2005-06.

Norwich have only lost one of their last four away games against Watford in all competitions.

Watford

Watford have earned just six points from the last 33 available in the Premier League.

They have scored just two goals in four matches since the restart.

Their only clean sheet in their last 11 matches in all competitions came against champions Liverpool.

But they have only lost twice at home in the league since December.

Danny Welbeck is yet to appear on the winning side in 13 Premier League matches since joining the Hornets.

Norwich City