Watford v Norwich City
-
- From the section Premier League
TEAM NEWS
Watford head coach Nigel Pearson does not have any fresh injury concerns.
He remains without long-term injury victims Gerard Deulofeu, Daryl Janmaat and Isaac Success.
Norwich head coach Daniel Farke is expected to recall Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell after they were on the bench for the defeat by Brighton.
Christoph Zimmermann is back in training but is not yet fit enough to return, while Sam Byram, Grant Hanley and Moritz Leitner remain out.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- In the reverse fixture, on 8 November, Watford recorded their first league victory of the season at the 12th attempt, winning 2-0 at Carrow Road.
- Watford are looking to complete a league double over Norwich for the first time since beating them twice in the Championship in 2005-06.
- Norwich have only lost one of their last four away games against Watford in all competitions.
Watford
- Watford have earned just six points from the last 33 available in the Premier League.
- They have scored just two goals in four matches since the restart.
- Their only clean sheet in their last 11 matches in all competitions came against champions Liverpool.
- But they have only lost twice at home in the league since December.
- Danny Welbeck is yet to appear on the winning side in 13 Premier League matches since joining the Hornets.
Norwich City
- Norwich have lost each of their past six games in all competitions - the worst run suffered by Daniel Farke in his managerial career.
- The Canaries have lost five successive league matches without scoring.
- Norwich and Watford have failed to score in more games than any other Premier League sides this season (16 and 15 respectively), with the Canaries also shut-out in a league-high 11 away games.
- They have scored just six goals in their 16 Premier League away games this season - the fewest scored on the road in a full Premier League campaign is eight, most recently recorded by Derby in 2007-08.
- The Canaries' shot conversion rate away from home this season is just 3.5% (six goals from 173 shots).