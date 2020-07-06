Arsenal v Leicester City

From the section

Ayoze Perez faces a fitness test after injuring his ankle against Crystal Palace

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe is expected to be back in contention after he missed the win over Wolves because his wife was giving birth.

Calum Chambers, Bernd Leno, Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli are out for the season.

Leicester midfielder James Maddison remains a doubt because of an ongoing hip complaint.

Ben Chilwell and Ayoze Perez both face fitness tests after they were forced off against Crystal Palace.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester have won three of their last four league games against Arsenal, as victories as in their previous 36 matches against the Gunners.

The Foxes are aiming to win three consecutive league matches against Arsenal for the first time since 1963.

Arsenal are unbeaten in 22 home league games against Leicester, winning the last 12.

A 13th successive home victory would equal the Gunners' longest winning streak against a particular opponent in top-flight home matches (set versus Stoke between 1983 and 2018).

Arsenal

Arsenal have won five and drawn one of their six Premier League games at the Emirates Stadium since defeat by Chelsea in Mikel Arteta's first home match in charge.

They have won three consecutive league games without conceding for the first time since November 2017.

Their win over Wolves on Saturday was the Gunners' first away league victory against a side starting above them in the league table since September 2015, when they won 5-2 at Leicester.

Emiliano Martinez has kept a clean sheet in six of his eight Premier League starts for Arsenal, the best ratio of any Gunners keeper with at least five starts in the competition.

Leicester City