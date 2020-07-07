Manchester City v Newcastle United
TEAM NEWS
Manchester City have no fresh injury worries.
Gabriel Jesus may again deputise for the injured Sergio Aguero, with manager Pep Guardiola insisting the Brazilian produced "one of his best performances of this season" against Southampton.
Newcastle have a number of new injury issues with Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin both doubts.
Andy Carroll and Jamaal Lascelles are also potential absentees with respective groin and ankle problems.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus is good, but he's not as good as Sergio Aguero.
Of the two, Jesus is probably better player outside the box but the Argentina striker might have made the difference for City in Sunday's defeat by Southampton because he is so deadly in front of goal.
City desperately need Aguero to be back fit if they are to go all the way in the Champions League this season, because there is just no comparison between him and Jesus when it comes to guile and finishing.
I don't think it will matter too much against Newcastle, mind. City will create a lot of chances, like they did against Saints and I don't see Steve Bruce's side keeping them out.
Prediction: 3-0
Lawro's full predictions v DJ and Arsenal fan Joel Corry
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- City have won the last 10 home league meetings and could win 11 successive home top-flight games against a single side for the first time.
- Newcastle are unbeaten in the last two Premier League meetings, winning one and drawing one, having lost 15 of the previous 16 clashes.
Manchester City
- City have won their last four home Premier League matches by a 14-0 aggregate scoreline.
- They have dropped 33 points this season - compared to a combined total of 30 in their previous two campaigns.
- City could keep five consecutive clean sheets in Premier League home games for the first time since September 2011.
- However, they have lost four of their last nine top-flight matches.
- City could fail to score in consecutive Premier League games for the first time since March 2016.
- Kevin de Bruyne has either scored or assisted a goal 15 times in his last 14 Premier League starts.
Newcastle United
- Newcastle are on a six-match unbeaten Premier League run, winning three and drawing three - only Manchester United (nine games) are currently on a longer top-flight unbeaten run.
- The Magpies could win three consecutive away Premier League matches for the first time since December 2001.
- They have scored 10 goals in their last four Premier League games - their previous 10 took 14 matches.
- Steve Bruce is yet to win a Premier League away match against Man City as a manager with three draws and eight losses.
- With a goal in his last two matches Miguel Almiron has matched his tally from his first 40 Premier League appearances.