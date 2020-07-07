Premier League
Sheff Utd18:00Wolves
Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sheffield United's Jack O'Connell
Sheffield United's Jack O'Connell is fully fit after missing five games with a knee injury

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder faces a "big decision" whether to pick Jack O'Connell or Jack Robinson at centre-back.

O'Connell made his return from injury as a second-half substitute - replacing Robinson - against Burnley on Sunday.

Wolves forward Pedro Neto will be assessed after picking up a knock against Arsenal last time out.

Daniel Podence will be available after a period of self-isolation following a trip to Portugal.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This should be a good game because both of these teams have a very similar style. That's not just in terms of formation, but because they both work extremely hard too.

The big difference is, from midfield going forward, Wolves have got a lot more quality. Their striker Raul Jimenez is such a good player.

I don't think the Blades will give him much space though, and I just have a feeling that they will dig in and get something out of this game.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v DJ and Arsenal fan Joel Corry

Wolves' Conor Coady has completed the full 90 minutes in all 71 Premier League matches since the start of last season

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Wolves have only lost one of the last eight league meetings, winning four and drawing three.
  • They have won two of the last three away league encounters, more victories than in their previous 16 visits to Bramall Lane (W1, D7, L8)..

Sheffield United

  • Sheffield United could win three consecutive home Premier League matches for the first time since 1993.
  • Only Liverpool and Manchester City have conceded fewer home league goals than the Blades, who have shipped 14.
  • Chris Wilder's side lost three of their first four home league matches this season but have only lost two of 12 since.
  • Their tally of 48 points is the highest by a newly-promoted team after 33 matches of a Premier League season since Wigan also recorded 48 in 2005-06.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Wolves could lose back-to-back Premier League matches for only the third time this season.
  • They have won six of their last seven league games against newly-promoted sides, drawing the other match.
  • Wolves could win four consecutive top-flight away fixtures for the first time since a run of five victories in 1980.
  • They could also equal the club top-flight record of three consecutive away clean sheets.
  • If Premier League matches finished at half-time this season, Wolves would be bottom with a record of W5, D12, L16.
  • Adama Traore has provided a club-high nine Premier League assists this season.

Wednesday 8th July 2020

