Sheffield United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sheffield United's Jack O'Connell is fully fit after missing five games with a knee injury

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder faces a "big decision" whether to pick Jack O'Connell or Jack Robinson at centre-back.

O'Connell made his return from injury as a second-half substitute - replacing Robinson - against Burnley on Sunday.

Wolves forward Pedro Neto will be assessed after picking up a knock against Arsenal last time out.

Daniel Podence will be available after a period of self-isolation following a trip to Portugal.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This should be a good game because both of these teams have a very similar style. That's not just in terms of formation, but because they both work extremely hard too.

The big difference is, from midfield going forward, Wolves have got a lot more quality. Their striker Raul Jimenez is such a good player.

I don't think the Blades will give him much space though, and I just have a feeling that they will dig in and get something out of this game.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves have only lost one of the last eight league meetings, winning four and drawing three.

They have won two of the last three away league encounters, more victories than in their previous 16 visits to Bramall Lane (W1, D7, L8)..

Sheffield United

Sheffield United could win three consecutive home Premier League matches for the first time since 1993.

Only Liverpool and Manchester City have conceded fewer home league goals than the Blades, who have shipped 14.

Chris Wilder's side lost three of their first four home league matches this season but have only lost two of 12 since.

Their tally of 48 points is the highest by a newly-promoted team after 33 matches of a Premier League season since Wigan also recorded 48 in 2005-06.

Wolverhampton Wanderers