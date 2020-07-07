Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk scored twice as Liverpool beat Brighton in November

TEAM NEWS

Brighton remain without Jose Izquierdo because of a knee injury.

The Seagulls will monitor fellow midfielder Steven Alzate, who has been nursing an ongoing groin problem.

Liverpool left-back Andy Robinson expects to be available despite suffering a knock against Aston Villa.

Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum all came on for the final half hour at Villa Park, and could return to the starting line-up.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Liverpool were short of their best against Aston Villa on Sunday - I know Reds boss Jurgen Klopp made changes, but their passing wasn't great.

It wasn't until Klopp made three changes on the hour mark that Liverpool started playing, and I'm sure Brighton - who are now absolutely safe from relegation by the way - will try to make things difficult again for them here.

But the Reds always seem to win at Brighton - they have collected three points on each of their two visits here in the Premier League, so am going for another Liverpool win.

Prediction: 0-2

The Reds have gone seven hours and 42 minutes without scoring an away goal in all competitions

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have never lost a top-flight game at Brighton (W3, D3).

The Reds have won the last eight meetings in all competitions.

That includes victories in all five Premier League encounters, although the last three have been by single-goal margins (1-0 or 2-1).

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have won two of their four Premier League games since the restart, as many victories as in their previous 18 matches (D8, L8).

The Seagulls are looking to record back-to-back league wins for the first time since November.

Brighton have lost all four of their Premier League matches against teams starting the day top of the table.

Their last top-flight win against a side in first place was in December 1980, when they beat Aston Villa 1-0 with a goal from Michael Robinson (who later went on to join Liverpool).

Brighton have equalled last season's Premier League points total (36) and goals tally (35).

They need five more points to surpass their previous highest total in the Premier League (40 points in 2017-18).

Defeat would see the Seagulls lose consecutive Premier League home games for just the second time (they also lost three in a row between March and April 2019.

Liverpool