Aston Villa v Manchester United

Tyrone Mings scored Aston Villa's equaliser in his side's 2-2 draw with Manchester United in December

TEAM NEWS

Tyrone Mings and Jack Grealish are available for Aston Villa despite suffering minor issues against Liverpool.

Matt Targett is again set to miss out with a hamstring problem.

Manchester United will monitor Victor Lindelof, who was withdrawn against Bournemouth because of a back problem.

If the Swede recovers in time United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have the option of naming the same side for a fourth straight league match.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Villa were unlucky to end up empty-handed at Anfield on Sunday. They were well organised at the back and tried to get men forward on the break when they could, just without creating many chances.

It could quite easily have stayed at 0-0 though, and that game was the perfect example of where the bigger club with the better bench was able to make substitutions to win the game.

Liverpool could do that because, since football restarted amid the coronavirus pandemic, teams are allowed to use five subs now, instead of three.

I don't think there was any need to make a change to the laws of the game there whatsoever, and what it does is give all the top teams with more depth in their squad an extra chance to make that quality count.

It is a factor in why the bottom four have picked up so few points since the restart, and it is another problem for Villa in this game too.

United have got so many options up front, and if things aren't working for them they can just bring someone else on instead.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the 50th Premier League fixture between these sides. Aston Villa have won just three of the previous 49, losing 34 times.

Villa have won just one of their last 42 Premier League meetings with Manchester United (D11, L30), with their solitary victory coming at Old Trafford in December 2009.

Manchester United are unbeaten in 20 Premier League away games against Aston Villa (W13, D7) since losing 3-1 at Villa Park on the opening day of the 1995-96 season. It is the longest unbeaten away run by one team against another in top-flight history.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have claimed only two points in their last nine league matches (D2, L7), scoring just five goals in this run.

Villa have won just one of their last 27 Premier League matches against sides starting the day in the top half of the league (D4, L22).

The 2-0 defeat at Liverpool was the 20th time this season that Villa have conceded two or more goals in a Premier League game - a joint-league high with Norwich and West Ham.

Defeat at Liverpool means Villa have lost at least 20 times in each of their last four top-flight seasons - they did not lose more than 17 games in each of their first 21 Premier League campaigns.

Manchester United