Norwich City v West Ham United

West Ham are looking to record their first league double over Norwich since 1972-73, having won August's reverse fixture 2-0

TEAM NEWS

Norwich are monitoring influential midfielder Todd Cantwell after he missed Tuesday's loss at Watford.

The Canaries are already without Grant Hanley, Sam Byram, Moritz Leitner and Christoph Zimmermann through injury.

West Ham are poised to make changes from their own midweek defeat with record signing Sebastien Haller pushing for his first start since a hip injury.

Felipe Anderson is again absent with a hamstring problem, while Robert Snodgrass is a long-term absentee.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham are undefeated in four fixtures against Norwich (W2, D2), and won August's reverse fixture 2-0.

Norwich are unbeaten in their previous 17 home league games versus the Hammers (W9, D8), with their last defeat a 1-0 loss in February 1973.

Eight of the last 13 league encounters have ended in draws.

Norwich City

Norwich have won just one of their past 11 league matches (D1, L9) and are currently on a six-game losing streak - one defeat short of their longest such sequence in the Premier League.

The Canaries have failed to score in a league-high 16 games this season.

They have scored just five goals in 14 league matches so far in 2020.

Emiliano Buendia's goal at Watford midweek ended Norwich's run of seven hours and 53 minutes without a league goal. It was his first Premier League goal in his 33rd appearance.

The Canaries have accrued a league-low 15 home points this season (W4, D3, L10) and have conceded in 15 of their 17 matches at Carrow Road.

Daniel Farke's men have scored 26 Premier League goals, at least four fewer than any other side.

The Canaries are the only side in Europe's top five leagues yet to claim a point from a losing position this term.

West Ham United