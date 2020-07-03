Premier League fixtures: BBC to show Burnley v Wolves
-
- From the section Premier League
The BBC will show Burnley v Wolves on 15 July as its fourth free-to-air Premier League match.
Top-flight football resumed behind closed doors on 17 June following a 100-day hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.
BBC Sport was awarded four league games and began its live coverage on 20 June with Bournemouth v Crystal Palace.
That was the first top-flight game shown live by the BBC since the Premier League's inception in 1992.
Norwich v Everton was shown by the BBC on 24 June, while the Southampton v Manchester City match will be at 19:00 BST on 5 July.
The first half of the Burnley v Wolves match, which kicks-off at 18:00 BST, will be live on BBC Two and the second half will be on BBC One.
The remaining 90 games of the league season were split between Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC Sport and Amazon Prime.
BBC Radio 5 Live and Talksport will also provide live radio commentaries for all the remaining matches.
On Friday, the Premier League announced kick-off times and television details for matches played between 14 and 22 July.
Which games will be free to air?
Here is the full list games and where you can watch them.
All BBC and Amazon Prime fixtures are free to air, along with selected Sky Sports games that will be shown on Pick. All kick-off times are BST.
|Free-to-air fixtures
|Match
|Date and kick-off time (BST)
|Channel
|Leicester City v Crystal Palace
|4 July, 15:00
|Pick (Freeview channel 11)
|Burnley v Sheffield United
|5 July, 12:00
|Pick (Freeview channel 11)
|Southampton v Manchester City
|5 July, 19:00
|BBC One
|Watford v Norwich
|7 July, 18:00
|Pick (Freeview channel 11)
|Bournemouth v Tottenham
|9 July, 18:00
|Pick (Freeview channel 11)
|Everton v Southampton
|9 July, 18:00
|Amazon Prime
|Watford v Newcastle United
|11 July, 12:30
|Amazon Prime
|Wolves v Everton
|12 July, 12:00
|Pick (Freeview channel 11)
|Bournemouth v Leicester City
|12 July, 19:00
|Pick (Freeview channel 11)
|Manchester United v Southampton
|13 July, 20:00
|Pick (Freeview channel 11)
|Burnley v Wolves
|15 July, 18:00
|BBC
|Manchester City v Bournemouth
|15 July, 18:00
|Pick (Freeview channel 11)
|Leicester City v Sheffield United
|16 July, 18:00
|Pick (Freeview channel 11)
|Norwich v Burnley
|18 July, 17:30
|Pick (Freeview channel 11)
|Brighton v Manchester United
|20 July, 18:00
|Pick (Freeview channel 11)
|Sheffield United v Everton
|20 July, 18:00
|Amazon Prime