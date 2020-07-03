Ramona Bachmann: Chelsea forward signs for Paris St-Germain

Ramona Bachmann helped Chelsea win the WSL title in 2018 and 2020

Switzerland forward Ramona Bachmann has left Chelsea and signed for French club Paris St-Germain.

The 29-year-old had been with the Women's Super League side since 2017.

She scored 19 goals in 88 appearances in all competitions for the Blues.

"Ramona has been an important player of our journey for the past three seasons and will always be part of the history books of this club after scoring twice at Wembley in the 2018 FA Cup final," said Chelsea manager Emma Hayes.

She told the club website: "I wish Ramona all the best for her new challenge at PSG and thank her for her hard work and commitment during her time at Chelsea."