Liverpool v Burnley
TEAM NEWS
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is set to miss out after suffering a knee injury against Brighton.
Left-back Andy Robertson and forward Sadio Mane could return to the starting line-up after beginning Wednesday's game on the bench.
Burnley are again expected to be without Jack Cork, Ashley Barnes, Ben Mee and Matt Lowton.
Fit-again striker Chris Wood is in contention to start after featuring as a substitute in the last two games.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
With three wins and a draw from their past four games, Burnley are doing brilliantly, especially when you consider how depleted Sean Dyche's squad is.
But I see their good run ending when they go to Anfield. Liverpool will find it far harder to break Burnley down than it was against Brighton in midweek, but I think the end result will be the same - a Reds win.
Prediction: 2-0
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Burnley have only won one of the 11 Premier League meetings, drawing one and losing nine.
- The Clarets are on a 12-match winless run at Anfield stretching back to 1974, drawing two games and losing 10.
Liverpool
- Liverpool have won all 17 of their home league games this season and their last 24 in a row in total - a run stretching back to a 1-1 draw with Leicester in January 2019.
- An 18th win would see them equal the Premier League record for home victories in a single campaign.
- Liverpool's 57-game unbeaten home Premier League run has seen them score 149 goals and concede just 32.
- Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have both scored four goals in their last three Premier League games for Liverpool against Burnley.
- Mohamed Salah is one goal away from becoming the first Liverpool player to score 20 or more goals in three consecutive top-flight campaigns since Roger Hunt did so in four from 1962-66.
Burnley
- Burnley have lost just one of their last 12 top-flight games.
- They have kept 14 Premier League clean sheets this season - second only to Liverpool.
- Victory for the Clarets would see them set a new outright club record of 15 wins in a single Premier League season.