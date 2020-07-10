Premier League
Liverpool15:00Burnley
Venue: Anfield

Liverpool v Burnley

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was forced off after 80 minutes against Brighton

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is set to miss out after suffering a knee injury against Brighton.

Left-back Andy Robertson and forward Sadio Mane could return to the starting line-up after beginning Wednesday's game on the bench.

Burnley are again expected to be without Jack Cork, Ashley Barnes, Ben Mee and Matt Lowton.

Fit-again striker Chris Wood is in contention to start after featuring as a substitute in the last two games.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

With three wins and a draw from their past four games, Burnley are doing brilliantly, especially when you consider how depleted Sean Dyche's squad is.

But I see their good run ending when they go to Anfield. Liverpool will find it far harder to break Burnley down than it was against Brighton in midweek, but I think the end result will be the same - a Reds win.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v The Manor's Scotty Stacks

Liverpool are unbeaten in 57 Premier League home games

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Burnley have only won one of the 11 Premier League meetings, drawing one and losing nine.
  • The Clarets are on a 12-match winless run at Anfield stretching back to 1974, drawing two games and losing 10.

Liverpool

  • Liverpool have won all 17 of their home league games this season and their last 24 in a row in total - a run stretching back to a 1-1 draw with Leicester in January 2019.
  • An 18th win would see them equal the Premier League record for home victories in a single campaign.
  • Liverpool's 57-game unbeaten home Premier League run has seen them score 149 goals and concede just 32.
  • Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have both scored four goals in their last three Premier League games for Liverpool against Burnley.
  • Mohamed Salah is one goal away from becoming the first Liverpool player to score 20 or more goals in three consecutive top-flight campaigns since Roger Hunt did so in four from 1962-66.

Burnley

  • Burnley have lost just one of their last 12 top-flight games.
  • They have kept 14 Premier League clean sheets this season - second only to Liverpool.
  • Victory for the Clarets would see them set a new outright club record of 15 wins in a single Premier League season.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 11th July 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool34302275264992
2Man City34223986345269
3Chelsea341861063461760
4Leicester34178964323259
5Man Utd341610859332658
6Wolves34131384537852
7Sheff Utd34131293533251
8Arsenal34121485042850
9Tottenham341310115244849
10Burnley34147133846-849
11Everton34129134149-845
12Southampton34135164356-1344
13Newcastle341110133550-1543
14Crystal Palace34119143043-1342
15Brighton34812143647-1136
16West Ham3487194059-1931
17Watford34710173153-2231
18Bournemouth3477203259-2728
19Aston Villa3476213665-2927
20Norwich3456232663-3721
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport