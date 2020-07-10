Premier League
Tottenham16:30Arsenal
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho
Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho was unable to inspire his side as they laboured to a goalless draw at Bournemouth on Thursday

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham await news on whether Dele Alli will be fit enough to return after missing the last two games with a hamstring issue.

Eric Dier serves the second match of his four-game suspension.

Arsenal have failed in their appeal against Eddie Nketiah's red card against Leicester, so he begins a three-game ban.

Calum Chambers, Bernd Leno, Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli all remain on the sidelines.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Both of these teams are in mid-table, and only on the fringes of the race for the Champions League spots - who would have thought that at the start of the season?

I think that says it all about where they are at right now. They both have flaws, but I'd still say Spurs are more solid.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v The Manor's Scotty Stacks

Tottenham forward Harry Kane
The Tottenham striker is currently level on 10 goals with Emmanuel Adebayor and Bobby Smith

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Tottenham are unbeaten in their last five home league games against Arsenal (W3, D2).
  • The Gunners' only clean sheet in their last 10 away league matches against Spurs came in a 1-0 victory in March 2014.
  • That was the last away league win by either side in this fixture.
  • Tottenham have dropped 42 points from winning positions in Premier League games against Arsenal, more than any side has against another in the competition's history.
  • No Premier League fixture has seen more penalties scored than the north London derby - 19 have been netted in total.

Tottenham

  • Spurs are aiming to win three league games in a row at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time since their opening three Premier League matches there in April 2019.
  • Five of Harry Kane's Premier League goals against the Gunners have been penalties - only Alan Shearer, with seven against Everton, has scored more from the spot against a single opponent in the competition.
  • Jose Mourinho has never lost a home game against Arsenal in his career (W5, D4).
  • Callum Wilson's disallowed strike for Bournemouth was the sixth time Tottenham have conceded a Premier League goal which has later been ruled out by VAR - only Brighton and Southampton (both seven) have benefitted from this more times.

Arsenal

  • Arsenal are looking to end a Premier League season unbeaten in away London derbies for the first time since 2004-05.
  • The Gunners could win three successive away games in the league without conceding for the first time since May 2013.
  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been involved in four goals in his last three league games against Spurs (three goals, one assist), all of which have been at the Emirates.
  • Bukayo Saka has 12 assists in all competitions this season, only Kevin De Bruyne (19) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (14) have more amongst Premier League players.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool34302275264992
2Man City34223986345269
3Chelsea341861063461760
4Leicester34178964323259
5Man Utd341610859332658
6Wolves34131384537852
7Sheff Utd34131293533251
8Arsenal34121485042850
9Tottenham341310115244849
10Burnley34147133846-849
11Everton34129134149-845
12Southampton34135164356-1344
13Newcastle341110133550-1543
14Crystal Palace34119143043-1342
15Brighton34812143647-1136
16West Ham3487194059-1931
17Watford34710173153-2231
18Bournemouth3477203259-2728
19Aston Villa3476213665-2927
20Norwich3456232663-3721
View full Premier League table

