Bournemouth v Leicester City

Eddie Howe's Bournemouth ended a run of five straight defeats with a draw against Tottenham on Thursday

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe will be without Adam Smith after the defender was forced off against Tottenham with a head injury.

Steve Cook may have to again settle for a place on the bench as he eases his way back from a hamstring injury, but David Brooks is expected to be fit.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers awaits news on whether Ben Chilwell and James Maddison will be available.

Ricardo Pereira is a long-term injury absentee.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I know Bournemouth kept a clean sheet against Spurs on Thursday but I don't see that as a turning point for them. Leicester have got their mojo back in attack, so the Foxes have to be big favourites here.

Having Jamie Vardy back in the goals is huge for Brendan Rodgers in terms of making the top four - and Vardy is also going for the Golden Boot so he has plenty to play for.

Prediction: 0-2

He is two ahead of Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth were unbeaten in their first seven Premier League matches with Leicester, but they have lost their subsequent two games against the Foxes.

Leicester last won away at Bournemouth in the Championship in February 2014.

All three of the Foxes' Premier League away goals against the Cherries have been scored in the final five minutes of matches, with two of them coming from the penalty spot.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth ended a run of five straight defeats with a draw against Tottenham. However, they have failed to win any of their last nine Premier League games, with their most recent victory coming against Aston Villa in February.

They recorded their first clean sheet in 17 Premier League matches against Spurs.

Jefferson Lerma has been shown 23 yellow cards since his Premier League debut in September 2018, the most of any player in this time.

Leicester City