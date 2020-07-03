Jordan Lyden: Swindon Town midfielder signs new deal

Jordan Lyden has scored on goal in 24 appearances for Swindon

Swindon Town midfielder Jordan Lyden has signed a new two-year contract with the League Two champions.

The Australian, 24, joined last summer after being released by Aston Villa and played 24 times last season.

He made four Premier League appearances for Villa in 2016 and has also spent time on loan at Oldham Athletic.

"This season has been great, being champions and getting promoted and that shows the direction the club is going," he told the club website.

"The gaffer has played a huge part in me staying too. He gave me the opportunity to play a lot of games."