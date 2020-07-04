Attempt saved. Danilo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.
Juventus v Torino
Line-ups
Juventus
- 77Buffon
- 16Ju Cuadrado
- 4de Ligt
- 19Bonucci
- 13Danilo
- 30Bentancur
- 5Pjanic
- 25Rabiot
- 33Bernardeschi
- 10Dybala
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 1Szczesny
- 8Ramsey
- 11Douglas Costa
- 14Matuidi
- 21Higuaín
- 24Rugani
- 31Pinsoglio
- 35Olivieri
- 38Muratore
- 42de Oliveira Andrade
Torino
- 39Sirigu
- 5Izzo
- 4Silveira Neves Vojnovic
- 36Silva Nascimento
- 29De Silvestri
- 7Lukic
- 23Meité
- 34Aina
- 21Berenguer Remiro
- 9Belotti
- 24Verdi
Substitutes
- 11Zaza
- 15Ansaldi
- 17Singo
- 18Ujkani
- 20Edera
- 22Millico
- 25Rosati
- 27Ghazoini
- 30Djidji
- 33Nkoulou
- 80Adopo
- 88Rincón
- Referee:
- Fabio Maresca
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Lyanco.
Foul by Andrea Belotti (Torino).
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Berenguer (Torino).
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Torino. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.
Attempt blocked. Alex Berenguer (Torino) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Torino. Conceded by Danilo.
Offside, Juventus. Leonardo Bonucci tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Bremer.
Foul by Simone Verdi (Torino).
Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 1, Torino 0. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a through ball.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.