Italian Serie A
Juventus1Torino0

Juventus v Torino

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 77Buffon
  • 16Ju Cuadrado
  • 4de Ligt
  • 19Bonucci
  • 13Danilo
  • 30Bentancur
  • 5Pjanic
  • 25Rabiot
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 10Dybala
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 1Szczesny
  • 8Ramsey
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 14Matuidi
  • 21Higuaín
  • 24Rugani
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 35Olivieri
  • 38Muratore
  • 42de Oliveira Andrade

Torino

  • 39Sirigu
  • 5Izzo
  • 4Silveira Neves Vojnovic
  • 36Silva Nascimento
  • 29De Silvestri
  • 7Lukic
  • 23Meité
  • 34Aina
  • 21Berenguer Remiro
  • 9Belotti
  • 24Verdi

Substitutes

  • 11Zaza
  • 15Ansaldi
  • 17Singo
  • 18Ujkani
  • 20Edera
  • 22Millico
  • 25Rosati
  • 27Ghazoini
  • 30Djidji
  • 33Nkoulou
  • 80Adopo
  • 88Rincón
Referee:
Fabio Maresca

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamTorino
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home4
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home0
Away3

Live Text

Attempt saved. Danilo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.

Attempt missed. Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Lyanco.

Foul by Andrea Belotti (Torino).

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alex Berenguer (Torino).

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Torino. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.

Attempt blocked. Alex Berenguer (Torino) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Torino. Conceded by Danilo.

Offside, Juventus. Leonardo Bonucci tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Bremer.

Foul by Simone Verdi (Torino).

Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Juventus 1, Torino 0. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a through ball.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 4th July 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus30243360253575
2Lazio29215366283868
3Inter Milan29197362293364
4Atalanta29186582394360
5Roma29146953401348
6Napoli29136104639745
7AC Milan29127103637-143
8Hellas Verona2911993734342
9Cagliari29109104845339
10Parma29116124038239
11Bologna29108114146-538
12Sassuolo29107125150137
13Fiorentina29710123542-731
14Udinese2987142541-1631
15Torino3094173353-2031
16Sampdoria2985163351-1829
17Genoa2968153556-2126
18Lecce2967163666-3025
19SPAL2954202350-2719
20Brescia2946192558-3318
View full Italian Serie A table

