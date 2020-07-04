Alfie Kilgour: Bristol Rovers defender extends deal until 2023

Alfie Kilgour (second from right) scored three goals for Bristol Rovers during the 2019-20 season

Bristol Rovers defender Alfie Kilgour has extended his contract until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 22-year-old made 45 appearances in 2019-20 before the League One season was ended by the coronavirus pandemic.

A product of the Rovers academy, he had loan spells with Hungerford and Maidenhead before graduating to the first team in March last year.

"I understand the focus and desire that I will need to apply to continue to progress," he told the club website.