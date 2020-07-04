Saturday's Championship reports

Derby County 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Chris Martin bundled in an injury-time equaliser to salvage a point for Derby County against fellow promotion-hopefuls Nottingham Forest in a dramatic finish to an otherwise low-key East Midlands derby.

Moments after the Rams had substitute Martyn Waghorn sent off for a studs-up challenge, Martin got on the end of a free-kick as it was turned back into the box and just about forced it over the line from close range.

Joe Lolley's early long-range strike had looked to be enough to settle the match and take the Reds up to third in the Championship and within four points of the top two.

The Rams defence backed off as Lolley gained possession wide on the right and the winger made the most of the relative freedom at an eerily quiet Pride Park, striding forward and finding the far corner with a measured shot that deceived keeper Ben Hamer.

With Wayne Rooney crowded out in midfield and unable to exert any influence, Derby barely threatened to get back on terms, let alone go on to earn a sixth successive victory.

Forest could have added to their tally, with substitute Tiago Silva hitting the post from 20 yards and Lewis Grabban wastefully shooting wide.

But Martin intervened, meaning the Rams move level on points with Cardiff in the sixth and final play-off place.

Despite the gut-wrenching blow the Reds stay in fourth, seven points clear of Derby and in a strong position prior to the rest of the afternoon action, having been consistently around the play-off places since September.

The point, welcome as it is for Derby, could still well prove not to be enough. Phillip Cocu's side have an incredibly tricky run-in, with four of the top five still to play in their remaining five matches.

Further home games against third-placed Brentford and leaders Leeds United are to come as they look to reach the play-off for the fifth time in seven seasons.

Away from home they will play second-placed West Bromwich Albion and Cardiff City, who are sixth, before travelling to Birmingham City on the final day of the campaign.

