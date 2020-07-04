Match ends, Lazio 0, Milan 3.
Lazio 0-3 AC Milan: Lazio lose ground on Juve in Serie A title race
Zlatan Ibrahimovic helped AC Milan stun second-placed Lazio to move leaders Juventus closer to a ninth straight Serie A title.
The former Juve forward, 38, doubled his side's lead with a penalty after Hakan Calhanoglu's impressive opener.
Victory was sealed after the interval when Ante Rebic slotted the third from close range.
With eight games remaining, Lazio remain second in the table, seven points behind Maurizio Sarri's side.
Juventus had earlier cruised past Torino in the Turin derby as Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first free-kick for the defending champions. - at the 43rd attempt.
Ibrahimovic's Milan move into the last Europa League qualification spot in sixth, although seventh-placed Napoli are just a point behind with a game in hand.
Line-ups
Lazio
- 1Strakosha
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 33Acerbi
- 26RaduSubstituted forVavroat 55'minutes
- 29Lazzari
- 21Milinkovic-SavicSubstituted forAndersonat 67'minutes
- 6LeivaSubstituted forAdekanyeat 45'minutes
- 16Parolo
- 22Rodríguez MenéndezSubstituted forJ Lukakuat 55'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 10Romero Alconchel
- 11CorreaSubstituted forCataldiat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 5J Lukaku
- 8Anderson
- 13Armini
- 15Jacinto Quissanga
- 23Guerrieri
- 24Proto
- 28Pomilio Lima da Silva
- 32Cataldi
- 34Adekanye
- 49Soares Silva
- 52Falbo
- 93Vavro
AC Milan
- 99Donnarumma
- 12ContiSubstituted forCalabriaat 72'minutes
- 24Kjaer
- 13Romagnoli
- 19Hernández
- 79KessiéSubstituted forBigliaat 86'minutes
- 4Bennacer
- 56Saelemaekers
- 5BonaventuraSubstituted forKrunicat 71'minutes
- 10CalhanogluSubstituted forTolentino Coelho de Limaat 38'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 21IbrahimovicSubstituted forRebicat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Begovic
- 2Calabria
- 17da Conceição Leão
- 18Rebic
- 20Biglia
- 33Krunic
- 39Tolentino Coelho de Lima
- 46Gabbia
- 90Donnarumma
- 93Laxalt
- 94Brescianini
- 98Maldini
- Referee:
- Gianpaolo Calvarese
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lazio 0, Milan 3.
Foul by Ante Rebic (Milan).
Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Milan. Alexis Saelemaekers tries a through ball, but Lucas Paquetá is caught offside.
Lucas Paquetá (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Manuel Lazzari (Lazio).
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Denis Vavro.
Davide Calabria (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Djavan Anderson (Lazio).
Hand ball by Bobby Adekanye (Lazio).
Attempt missed. Denis Vavro (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Marco Parolo following a set piece situation.
Hand ball by Alexis Saelemaekers (Milan).
Attempt missed. Danilo Cataldi (Lazio) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Lukaku.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Lucas Biglia replaces Franck Kessié.
Rade Krunic (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Francesco Acerbi (Lazio).
Rade Krunic (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marco Parolo (Lazio).
Booking
Lucas Paquetá (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lucas Paquetá (Milan).
Patric (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Theo Hernández (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rade Krunic.
Offside, Lazio. Jordan Lukaku tries a through ball, but Bobby Adekanye is caught offside.
Booking
Jordan Lukaku (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alexis Saelemaekers (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Lukaku (Lazio).
Hand ball by Djavan Anderson (Lazio).
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Davide Calabria.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Davide Calabria replaces Andrea Conti.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Rade Krunic replaces Giacomo Bonaventura.
Foul by Alessio Romagnoli (Milan).
Jordan Lukaku (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Lucas Paquetá.
Attempt saved. Theo Hernández (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ante Rebic.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Djavan Anderson replaces Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Foul by Franck Kessié (Milan).
Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Manuel Lazzari.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Danilo Cataldi replaces Joaquín Correa.