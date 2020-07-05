Scottish gossip: Celtic, Dundee Utd, Hearts, Partick Thistle, Rangers

Leeds United are plotting an ambitious move for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard if they secure promotion to England's top flight. (Daily Star, print edition)

Dundee United hope to unveil Micky Mellon as their new head coach in the next 24 hours after holding compensation talks with Tranmere Rovers. (Sun)

Hearts and Partick Thistle's battle to have their relegations overturned will not delay the 1 August start of the Premiership season, and the Scottish FA expects the arbitration process to begin on Monday. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers' American full-back Matt Polster is poised to join New England Revolution in a £400,000 deal to boost his World Cup hopes. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic transfer target David Marshall has been offered a deal by a rival English Championship club as Wigan Athletic look to cut costs after going into administration. (Sunday Herald, subscription required)

Winger Ryan Kent, who did not contribute a single assist in 21 Premiership appearances last season, will prove his critics wrong in Rangers' bid to stop Celtic competing 10 in a row, says assistant manager Gary McAllister. (Scotland on Sunday)

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon says there will be "a lot of bad blood for years to come" after the SPFL's summer of carnage that saw the Tynecastle side, Partick Thistle and Stranraer relegated when the season was halted early. (Sun)