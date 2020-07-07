John Collins: Former Celtic, Monaco & Scotland midfielder picks his best XI of former team-mates

John Collins is one of the few Scottish footballers to grace a top continental club.

After starting out at Hibernian, he progressed to Celtic and then French title success with a star-packed Monaco side.

Spells at Everton and Fulham followed for the midfielder, who amassed 58 Scotland caps and represented his country at Euro 96 and the World Cup two years later.

His greatest XI of former team-mates is a millionaire's playground of exquisite talent. Let's take a look...

Goalkeeper: Edwin van der Sar

Martin Ferguson phoned me when he was chief scout at Manchester United asking about van der Sar. I had a chuckle to myself and told him he's made for a big club like United. How he ended up at Fulham, and stayed for so long, was incredible. A terrific goalkeeper. He'd come for crosses, make saves, was agile at getting down to bottom corners, good with his feet. A great leader and communicator as well.

Left-back: Tom Boyd

Tom Boyd, centre, played alongside Collins for Celtic and Scotland

At Celtic I played wide left and never really liked going on the outside. So I used to get the ball and drive infield and Tom would fly outside from the first minute to the last. His appetite and stamina to get up and down the pitch to offer a solution was incredible. One against one, very few players got past him. He was dogged, determined and hated getting beaten.

Right-back: Willy Sagnol

Sagnol was a young player I'd never heard of when he signed for Monaco from the second division. I had a season with him and we got to the Champions League semi-final. He was technically magnificent, loved getting into the final third and had a great delivery. No surprise he went on to Bayern Munich and won five titles and a Champions League with them.

Centre-backs: Emmanuel Petit & Frank Dumas

Petit is better known as a midfielder but at 6ft 1in, it was a piece of cake playing at the back for him. Good footballer, strong in the air, physical. He'd take the ball on the chest and play passes.

Next to him is a guy very few people will have heard of. Dumas played at Monaco with me as a sweeper. If it wasn't for Laurent Blanc in front of him for France, everyone would know him.

Centre midfield: Enzo Scifo, Gary McAllister, Ali Benarbia

Schifo was a Belgian international coming to the end of his career at Monaco and had a few injuries, but the vision, skill and ability with either foot was terrific.

McAllister isn't appreciated enough by Scotland fans. Very elegant, great range of passing, loved getting on the ball and knew how to control the team. Injury deprived him of showcasing his talent at the 1998 World Cup.

Benarbia was a small, stocky playmaker at Monaco. He would receive the ball with back to goal, turn quick as a flash and play a killer pass. He's the best short passer in the final third I played with. Won the French player of the year when I was there. Went to Man City at 33, his legs had gone but he still won player of the year there.

Strikers: Thierry Henry, David Trezeguet, Sonny Anderson

Thierry Henry and David Trezeguet helped Monaco to title glory in 1997

I liked to play little passes in between the full-backs and needed someone with pace to make penetrating runs. A young Henry was a joy to play with and his speed was absolutely electrifying. As he got older his finishing improved because of the work he did on the training pitch. His left foot wasn't great but he worked on that and made it better as well.

Trezeguet just shades it from Luis Saha, who I played with at Fulham. David was a pure finisher. Not the quickest, but good in the air and scored all types of goals.

I played with Anderson in my first season at Monaco when we won the league. He was then sold to Barcelona for £16m to replace Ronaldo. Two-footed, lightning quick, good in the air and a humble guy. An unbelievable player with skill and pace, the perfect combination.