Dundee United: Micky Mellon set to be named head coach

Micky Mellon led Tranmere Rovers to consecutive promotions in his four-year reign

Dundee United expect to appoint Tranmere Rovers manager Micky Mellon as their new head coach on Monday.

The Scot, 48, is set to end his four-year Tranmere tenure to replace Robbie Neilson for United's top-flight return.

Former England boss Steve McClaren ruled himself out for the role after talks with United, who were given permission to approach Scottish FA performance director Malky Mackay.

Jon Daly and Austin MacPhee were also reportedly interviewed.

Mellon, who has a year left on his contract, led Tranmere to England's League One with back-to-back promotions, although the club were relegated last month when the bottom two tiers were curtailed on a points-per-game average.

He previously achieved promotion with Fleetwood Town and Shrewsbury Town after a playing career spent entirely down south.

Neilson returned for a second spell as Hearts manager last month after leading United to the Scottish Championship title, ending their four-season stay in the second tier.

'Good motivator & man-manager' - analysis

Scottish midfielder Ian Black, who played under Mellon at Shrewsbury Town, on BBC Scotland Sportsound

He was great for the squad we had. He's a good motivator and man-manager; he identifies quickly which players need an arm round them and which ones need a kick up the backside.

He can mix up the styles of play, he doesn't really have a preferred one. I wouldn't say he's a hard taskmaster, he demands respect and gives it back.

I'm sure he'll do a job up here. He's experienced and has done well wherever he's been.