Mickel Miller: Rotherham United sign ex-Hamilton winger on two-year deal

Mickel Miller was sent off in his final appearance for Hamilton against Kilmarnock in March

Championship-bound Rotherham United have signed winger Mickel Miller on a two-year contract, after he left Scottish club Hamilton Academical.

He is the Millers' first signing since they won promotion from League One.

The 24-year-old scored eight times in 58 league appearances for Hamilton before his Accies contract expired earlier this summer.

Rotherham also said they remain "in discussions" with Lewis Price and Billy Jones about extending their deals.