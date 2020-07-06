Josh Granite: Barrow captain among six players released by National League champions

Josh Granite joined Barrow from Ashton United in May 2018

Barrow captain Josh Granite has been released by the League Two-bound club less than three weeks after they were promoted as National League champions.

The 28-year-old is among six players released by the Cumbrian side.

Their departures comes four days after manager Ian Evatt left Barrow to take over Bolton Wanderers.

Barrow will next season play in the English Football League for the first time in 48 years.

Alongside Granite, Barrow have released Matthew Elsdon, Byron Harrison, Jonathan Saltmer, Luke Simpson and Mark Waddington.

The Bluebirds also confirmed that defender Connor Brown and striker Jack Hindle have been offered new deals.