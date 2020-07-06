Oran Kearney: Bannsiders boss relishing semi-final showdown with Sky Blues

Oran Kearney gets a lift from his Coleraine players after the winning the Irish Cup in 2018

Oran Kearney can't wait to lead his players into the Irish Cup semi-finals after the long Covid-19 lockdown.

As he marks a year since returning to the Bannsiders following his spell at the helm with Scottish Premiership club St Mirren, Kearney can reflect on a hugely successful second term in charge at the Showgrounds.

However, there is more than a hint of frustration that, while they have qualified for European football, the league was ended without a chance to battle it out with leaders Linfield for the title.

"We were having a cracking season," he said. "With seven games to go we'd already won the League Cup, were sitting second in the league and earned our place in the semi-finals of the Irish Cup.

"It was a terrific turnaround for a club that finished sixth in the Premiership last season. Who knows what we could have achieved if the league had continued to its natural conclusion?"

Kearney's one season in charge at St. Mirren saw him fulfil his brief by keeping them in the Premiership, before last summer's shock exit.

Brief stay

It's believed a troubled relationship with Saints chairman Gordon Scott was at the heart of his 'mutual consent' departure after less than 10 months.

However, the former Linfield and Ballymena United midfielder does not rule out a return to tackling a full-time challenge again.

"I enjoyed the experience and learned a considerable amount. I would certainly like to have another opportunity in the future to manage in the professional game.

"It was a bit of a leap of faith for me to go back to Coleraine. It took a little time to adjust but I'm just delighted we've been able to get things going once more even though there are a lot more requirements in terms of training and following guidelines. It's all more complicated."

Now Coleraine anticipate facing rivals Ballymena United in the cup with a place in the final at stake. United have failed to beat Coleraine in three league meetings this season.

Coleraine have had the upper hand in derby encounters against Ballymena this season

"It is just a pity that we won't have our brilliant fans at Windsor Park because of the restrictions," added Kearney. "It will be strange when you consider the numbers we would usually bring to a big game but then again it will be the same for all the teams involved.

"We will be doing our best to conclude our season on a high."

Kearney led Coleraine to a cup final win over Cliftonville in 2018, their first success since 2003. The previous year his team lost to Linfield in their first appearance in the showpiece season-ending finale since 2008 when they were also denied by the Blues.

Both semi-finals on Monday, July 27, will be broadcast live on BBC Sport NI TV and Radio Ulster Medium Wave. The Ballymena United v Coleraine tie kicks-off at 16:00BST and will be followed by Cliftonville v Glentoran at 20:00 with the final down for decision on Friday, July 31. The decider will also be broadcast live on BBC TV and radio.