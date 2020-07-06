Dundee United & Cove Rangers ask fellow SPFL clubs for help in legal fight

Dundee Utd's Premiership promotion is subject to a legal challenge

Dundee United and Cove Rangers have asked rival SPFL clubs for support, with their fight to protect promotion potentially costing £150,000.

The promotions of United, Raith Rovers and Cove could be reversed if Hearts and Partick Thistle succeed in their challenge against relegation.

The Court of Session ruled the case is to be heard by an arbitration panel.

United and Cove say they hope "fans of clubs across Scotland" will also contribute to a crowdfunding campaign.

They added that the three clubs' current £50,000 bill could rise by a further £100,000, and that the "serious financial implications" of this had led them to consider withdrawing from the arbitration process, but that too much is at stake.

Should Hearts and Thistle fail to overturn their relegation, they are seeking £10m compensation. United and Cove argue that is "potentially catastrophic" for SPFL clubs as the money come out of the 42 members' prize pool.

The Tannadice outfit, Raith and Cove were promoted from the second, third and fourth tiers respectively when 81% of SPFL clubs voted in favour of ending last season early amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"If successful in their action, in our opinion Heart of Midlothian and Partick Thistle would compromise the sporting integrity of the SPFL with clubs having been declared champions of their league not being promoted," a statement from United and Cove added.

"Along with Raith Rovers, we are reaching out to our fellow member clubs for support in defending this action, which has not only potentially grave consequences for us, but every SPFL club."