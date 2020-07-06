West Ham Women: Flaherty, Lehmann, Leon, So-hyun & Dali sign new deals

Gilly Flaherty (left) joined West Ham from Chelsea in the summer of 2018

Captain Gilly Flaherty is among five West Ham players to sign new contracts with the Women's Super League club.

The 28-year-old defender, forwards Alisha Lehmann, 21, and Adriana Leon, 27, will remain with the Hammers until 2022, as well as South Korean midfielder Cho So-hyun, 32.

France midfielder Kenya Dali, 28, has agreed a new one-year deal.

Hammers boss Matt Beard said the quintet "have proven themselves to be key individuals".

West Ham, who finished eighth in the table after the 2019-20 season was curtailed and decided on a point-per-game basis, are set to return for pre-season training in the coming week.