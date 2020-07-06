Robbie Neilson: Hearts have a 'cause' to unite behind after relegation

Sam Nicholson could return to Hearts three years after leaving

Robbie Neilson says he could bring winger Sam Nicholson back to Hearts as the new manager pledged to use the club's controversial relegation as motivation for next season.

Neilson, 40, left Championship winners Dundee United to return for a second spell as Hearts boss last month.

The Tynecastle outfit will play in the second tier unless they overturn their demotion at an arbitration panel.

"To try to achieve something you need to have a cause," said Neilson.

"It's not the position we'd like to be put in - it's been difficult for everyone the last two or three years and this is the culmination of it all.

"It's important that whatever league we're in we stick together and work hard. I just want to help get the club back where it belongs."

Former Hearts defender Neilson, who replaces Daniel Stendel, says he returns a better manager four years after leaving for MK Dons.

"Down there it was a totally different culture," he said. "I learned a lot from the man-management side of it.

"And then I had the pressure of the Dundee United job, who had been in the Championship for four years and I had to get them out last season."

With Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon having rejoined from Celtic, Neilson is now seeking to strengthen on the flanks.

And Hearts youth academy graduate Nicholson, who made over 100 first-team appearances before moving to the MLS, could "possibly" return after cutting short his contract with Colorado Rapids.

"The core of the squad is very good, but we need to add pace in the wider areas," Neilson added.

"I have a great relationship with Sam. I know he has a lot of good offers down south, but I have a meeting with [Hearts owner] Ann Budge this afternoon and we'll have a look at things and see where we are."