Coventry City: Julien Dacosta joins on three-year deal after Niort departure

Julien Dacosta came through the academy of hometown club Marseille

Championship-bound Coventry City have signed full-back Julien Dacosta on a three-year deal following his departure from French side FC Chamois Niort.

The 24-year-old made 80 appearances for the Ligue 2 club after joining them in 2017 from Marseille.

"Julien is a player we've been monitoring for some time now," said Coventry boss Mark Robins.

"He's a pacy and powerful defender, who also brings attacking attributes to the side."

Dacosta's deal comes just four days after the Sky Blues made their first summer signing, with midfielder Gustavo Hamer arriving from Dutch club PEC Zwolle for around £1.5m.

Premier League founder members Coventry were promoted back to English football's second tier in June for the first time in eight years.