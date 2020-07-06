Cristian Montano: Port Vale wing-back signs new one-year contract

Cristian Montano played 36 games during the 2019-20 season

Port Vale wing-back Cristian Montano has become the latest player to sign a new contract with the League Two club.

Montano, 28, has been at Burslem since signing from Bristol Rovers in 2017 and has accepted a new one-year deal.

He has made more than 100 appearances and is the fifth of the six Vale players offered new deals to sign.

Midfielder Rhys Browne is also expected to stay with John Askey's side, who finished eighth this season, narrowly missing out on the play-offs.

Another midfielder, Tom Conlon, and winger David Amoo have already signed two-year deals, while defender Shaun Brisley and striker Mark Cullen have agreed to another season.

But local product Nathan Smith, now 24 and out of contract, is expected to move on, having attracted interest from clubs higher up.

Montano was originally signed as a winger by then Vale boss Michael Brown but after being converted to left-back by Neil Aspin, he has remained in that position under Askey.