Anita Asante: Aston Villa Women sign England and former Chelsea player

Anita Asante only made two Women's Super League appearances in 2019-20

Aston Villa Women have signed veteran England international Anita Asante.

The 35-year-old, who can play in defence or midfield and was in the Great Britain squad at London 2012, left champions Chelsea last month.

She is the second player to join Villa since their promotion to the top flight was confirmed after midfielder Chloe Arthur signed from Birmingham City.

Head coach Gemma Davies told the club website: "Her character and desire to be the best sets her apart."