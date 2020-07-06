Cardiff City must be 'ruthless' in play-off bid, says boss Neil Harris

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Blackburn have to come and beat us' - Cardiff boss Neil Harris

Manager Neil Harris says Cardiff City have to be "ruthless" in their quest for a Championship play-off place.

The Bluebirds' 1-0 win at Bristol City on Saturday cemented their position in the final play-off spot and they next host Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night.

Harris believes a win over the visitors would extinguish Rovers' hopes of a top-six finish.

"It's down to us to keep kicking other teams in the teeth by winning games," he said.

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson was relieved of his duties after Saturday's result, which Harris believes effectively put the Robins out of the play-off chase.

And he thinks Blackburn's hopes - they are in 11th, eight points adrift of Cardiff - would also be realistically ended by defeat at Cardiff City Stadium.

Harris says he does not feel as if Cardiff are being "hunted" but said: "If I'm Derby, Swansea and Millwall, I'm certainly still looking above and thinking four wins from five and we've got a chance. Below them I think it's going to be difficult.

"Its another game where Blackburn have to come and beat us. If not, they've got no chance. It's tough for teams below Swansea and Millwall, definitely."

Encouraged by his side's form since the Covid-19 enforced break, the Cardiff manager said: "When we came back from lockdown we were two points adrift, we are now three points clear with a better goal difference than other teams. So we have progressed nicely.

"But there is a long way to go. The picture can change with one set of results and certainly two results.

"You can only focus on the next game, more so than ever. Everyone realises it is literally one game at a time because the picture can change.

"Other teams... are looking for us not to win and they then have a crumb of hope. Every time we win a game of football another team gets seen off below us.

"As ruthless as that might sound, that's how I see it. I just want to keep winning games and keep pushing teams out of it."

Cardiff face three key fixtures in seven days, with the Blackburn game followed by a trip to Fulham on Friday night ahead of hosting play-off rivals Derby County on 14th July.

"It will be tough for the teams below us to catch the teams above us. Could we do it? We have got Fulham to play. It only takes a one-game swing to make it close," Harris added.

Cardiff have no injury worries and will be boosted by the return of German striker Robert Glatzel, who has netted twice since the restart.

The £5.5m summer buy from Heidenheim missed Saturday's win at Bristol City after suffering a head clash in last Tuesday's goalless home draw with Charlton Athletic.