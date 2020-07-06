Southampton v Man City on BBC breaks Premier League TV audience record

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Southampton 1-0 Manchester City

Southampton's 1-0 win over Manchester City on the BBC on Sunday became the Premier League's most-watched televised match, with an audience of 5.7 million.

The peak audience across all platforms saw the Saints record a surprise victory over last season's champions thanks to Che Adams' superb strike.

Steve Rudge, BBC lead executive, football, said: "Having the Premier League has been great for our viewers.

"We were delighted to deliver this game to the widest free-to-air audience."

Live football continues on the BBC on Wednesday, 15 July with the Premier League game between Burnley and Wolves (18:00 BST).

The following Sunday the FA Cup semi-final between Manchester United and Chelsea (18:00 BST) will be broadcast, with the FA Cup final to be shown live on Saturday, August 1.