Megan Wynne: Bristol City Women sign Wales winger after Tottenham exit

Wales international Megan Wynne has also played for her country at under-17 and under-19 level

Wales winger Megan Wynne has signed for Women's Super League club Bristol City on a one-year contract.

The 27-year-old spent last season on loan with the Robins from fellow top-flight side Tottenham.

“In my short loan spell at Bristol, I really felt at home. It was an easy decision. I knew this is where I wanted to be,” Wynne told the club website.

Bristol City have also given a first professional deal to 18-year-old midfielder Georgia Wilson.