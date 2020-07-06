Premier League coronavirus testing: No positive results in latest round

There have been 12 rounds of testing in the Premier League

There were no positive results in the latest round of testing for coronavirus in the Premier League.

Some 1,973 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19 between 29 June and 5 July.

There have now been 12 rounds of testing carried out in the English top flight, with 19 positive results so far.

The Premier League season resumed on 17 June after being suspended for 100 days because of the pandemic.