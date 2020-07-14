Reading v Middlesbrough
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leeds
|43
|25
|9
|9
|69
|34
|35
|84
|2
|West Brom
|44
|22
|16
|6
|74
|41
|33
|82
|3
|Brentford
|43
|23
|9
|11
|78
|35
|43
|78
|4
|Fulham
|44
|22
|11
|11
|58
|44
|14
|77
|5
|Nottm Forest
|43
|18
|15
|10
|55
|43
|12
|69
|6
|Cardiff
|43
|16
|16
|11
|60
|56
|4
|64
|7
|Swansea
|43
|16
|15
|12
|55
|50
|5
|63
|8
|Preston
|43
|17
|11
|15
|56
|52
|4
|62
|9
|Millwall
|43
|15
|17
|11
|49
|46
|3
|62
|10
|Derby
|43
|16
|13
|14
|57
|58
|-1
|61
|11
|Bristol City
|43
|17
|10
|16
|58
|62
|-4
|61
|12
|Blackburn
|43
|16
|12
|15
|60
|56
|4
|60
|13
|Reading
|43
|15
|11
|17
|54
|48
|6
|56
|14
|Sheff Wed
|43
|15
|10
|18
|54
|59
|-5
|55
|15
|Wigan
|43
|14
|12
|17
|46
|53
|-7
|54
|16
|QPR
|43
|15
|8
|20
|60
|70
|-10
|53
|17
|Stoke
|43
|14
|7
|22
|56
|66
|-10
|49
|18
|Birmingham
|43
|12
|13
|18
|52
|69
|-17
|49
|19
|Middlesbrough
|43
|11
|14
|18
|43
|56
|-13
|47
|20
|Huddersfield
|43
|12
|11
|20
|49
|65
|-16
|47
|21
|Charlton
|43
|12
|10
|21
|47
|58
|-11
|46
|22
|Hull
|43
|12
|9
|22
|57
|75
|-18
|45
|23
|Luton
|43
|12
|8
|23
|49
|79
|-30
|44
|24
|Barnsley
|43
|10
|13
|20
|46
|67
|-21
|43