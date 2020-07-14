Championship
West Brom0Fulham0

West Bromwich Albion v Fulham

Line-ups

West Brom

  • 1Johnstone
  • 27O'Shea
  • 6Ajayi
  • 26Hegazi
  • 14Townsend
  • 8Livermore
  • 19Sawyers
  • 29Diangana
  • 12Costa Pereira
  • 13Grosicki
  • 15Austin

Substitutes

  • 2Furlong
  • 4Robson-Kanu
  • 5Bartley
  • 7Krovinovic
  • 10Phillips
  • 11Brunt
  • 16Harper
  • 23Bond
  • 47Robinson

Fulham

  • 12Rodák
  • 4Odoi
  • 3Hector
  • 13Ream
  • 23Bryan
  • 21Reed
  • 25Onomah
  • 24Knockaert
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 19Cavaleiro
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 1Bettinelli
  • 5Mawson
  • 6McDonald
  • 7Kebano
  • 8Johansen
  • 18Arter
  • 20Le Marchand
  • 22Christie
  • 43S Sessegnon
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham

Match Stats

Home TeamWest BromAway TeamFulham
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

Foul by Anthony Knockaert (Fulham).

Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion).

Attempt blocked. Matheus Pereira (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Romaine Sawyers.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds43259969343584
2West Brom442216674413382
3Brentford432391178354378
4Fulham4422111158441477
5Nottm Forest4318151055431269
6Cardiff431616116056464
7Swansea431615125550563
8Preston431711155652462
9Millwall431517114946362
10Derby431613145758-161
11Bristol City431710165862-461
12Blackburn431612156056460
13Reading431511175448656
14Sheff Wed431510185459-555
15Wigan431412174653-754
16QPR43158206070-1053
17Stoke43147225666-1049
18Birmingham431213185269-1749
19Middlesbrough431114184356-1347
20Huddersfield431211204965-1647
21Charlton431210214758-1146
22Hull43129225775-1845
23Luton43128234979-3044
24Barnsley431013204667-2143
View full Championship table

Top Stories