Chelsea v Norwich City

Norwich were relegated from the Premier League for a record fifth time at the weekend

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has not yet recovered from a hamstring injury but could be fit for Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United.

Defender Andreas Christensen is fit again after coming off at half-time in the defeat at Sheffield United.

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke has no new injury concerns ahead of the trip to London.

Midfielder Todd Cantwell could start after coming on a substitute in the defeat to West Ham.

Sam Byram, Christoph Zimmermann, Grant Hanley and Moritz Leitner remain sidelined with long-term injuries.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 11 league matches against Norwich, winning nine.

The Canaries' have not beaten Chelsea in 26 years.

Chelsea

Chelsea are aiming to win five successive Premier League games at Stamford Bridge for the first time since winning seven in a row under Antonio Conte in 2017.

The Blues have scored two or more goals in 10 of their last 12 Premier League games.

Willian has scored in each of his last three Premier League appearances at Stamford Bridge. The last Chelsea player to score in four consecutive home league appearances was Diego Costa in January 2015.

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has conceded 42 Premier League goals this season - the only Blues keeper to concede more in a single season is Dmitri Kharin, who let in 48 in 1993-94.

Norwich