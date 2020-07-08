Swansea City: Steve Cooper craves consistency in Championship run-in

Andre Ayew (right) scored Swansea's only goal at Luton on 21 December, the last time they celebrated back-to-back wins

Head coach Steve Cooper admits Swansea City must find some consistency if they are to reach the Championship play-offs.

Swansea are four points adrift of the top six with five games of the regular season remaining.

They go to Birmingham City on Wednesday looking to secure back-to-back wins for the first time since December.

"Consistency is something we have been striving for all season, " Cooper said.

"There's no better time than now for it to start. Consecutive wins are so important at this time of the season.

"There isn't long to go, but I think there's a lot that can happen - good and bad, we know that.

"We have just got to make sure we focus on making it good and then who knows what can happen."

Swansea had no trouble putting a run together at the start of the season, when they claimed 16 points from their opening six games to lead the table.

But their best sequence since August is two successive victories, which they managed once in the autumn and once just before Christmas.

Last Saturday's 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday was Swansea's second triumph in four post-lockdown games, but Cooper's side need plenty more if they are to close the gap to the play-off places.

"We have got to try to take the game to (Birmingham) and try to get the three points, because that's the stage we are at," Cooper added.

"We are not lacking effort, we are not lacking (in terms of) trying. Sometimes it is a bit of decision-making, sometimes I would like us to believe a bit more in the way that we play and commit to it.

"But never once will I question these lads' work-rate and commitment to the cause because they are brilliant at that.

"I said after the Millwall game it will get better, and hopefully it will sooner rather than later."

Swansea are hopeful that on-loan Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster will be fit to face Birmingham, while centre-back Mike van der Hoorn could get more game-time having featured as a substitute against Sheffield Wednesday after seven months out.