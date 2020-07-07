Wigan Athletic: Around 50% of non-playing staff to lose jobs

Wigan Athletic won the FA Cup in 2013 - the same year in which they most recently played in the Premier League

Administrators for Wigan Athletic have begun cutting staff numbers in an effort to save money.

BBC Sport understands around 50% of non-playing staff were told on Monday that they were being released.

The number includes some staff who work with manager Paul Cook on the recruitment side of the club.

The Latics were placed in administration on 1 July after their Hong Kong-based owners decided to stop funding the Championship club.

Wigan are due to play QPR at the DW Stadium on Wednesday knowing their Championship future is now under severe threat.

A 12-point penalty that would currently send them to the bottom of the table will be imposed on them by the English Football League if they avoid finishing the season in the bottom three.

Wigan, currently 16th in the table, are six points above the relegation zone with five games to play.