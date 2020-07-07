Nathan Sheron: Fleetwood midfielder moves to St Mirren on loan

Sheron, left, spent part of last seson on loan at Walsall in English League Two

New St Mirren loan recruit Nathan Sheron's versatility makes him a "great addition", says manager Jim Goodwin.

The midfielder, 22, has signed for next season from Fleetwood Town, who have the option to recall him in January.

Sheron, part of Liverpool's youth set-up before turning professional at League One Fleetwood, spent the second half of last season on loan at Walsall.

"Nathan is a holding midfielder but can play centre-half and has played right-back also," said Goodwin.

"He's got great energy and I think the supporters will love what they see."

Sheron is St Mirren's third signing this summer, joining defender Richard Tait and goalkeeper Jak Alnwick at the Scottish Premiership club, and Goodwin hopes to add a "couple more" soon.