Josh Robinson: Linfield defender to join Larne when Blues deal ends

Robinson has helped Linfield win two Irish Premiership titles during his time at Windsor Park

Larne have moved to strengthen their squad by completing a deal to sign Linfield defender Josh Robinson.

Robinson, 27, will join the Inver Reds once his deal with the Blues expires at the end of July.

The former York City player won two Irish Premiership titles during his three-year stint at Windsor Park.

"It was a long wait with the pandemic and everything else, so I'm delighted to be here and put pen to paper," Robinson told the Larne website.

"I'm close friends with Andrew Mitchell and he told me bits and pieces about what the club were doing, and I didn't actually believe it.

"I then met with Tiernan [Lynch] and Seamus Lynch and it hit me that what he was saying was true. What the club are doing and what they are trying to do going forward is exciting."

The acquisition of former Crusaders player Robinson is the latest development in Larne's preparations ahead of the 2020-21 season after confirming the departures of Pablo Andrade, Cillin Gilmour, Chris Ramsey and Joe Tully.

Larne finished the curtailed 2019-20 Irish Premiership season in sixth place after earning promotion from the Championship in 2019.