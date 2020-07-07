Callum Cockerill-Mollett: Walsall defender signs new contract

Callum Cockerill-Mollett played his last game of the season on 4 January

Walsall defender Callum Cockerill-Mollett has signed a new deal.

The 21-year-old, who came through the club's academy, made 15 appearances for the League Two side in 2019-20.

"This is the season he really needs to establish himself as a first-team regular with that undoubted ability he has," boss Darrell Clarke said.

"He was a little unfortunate last season, when playing very well, to pick up the injury he did and I know he is raring to kick on in the new campaign."

The Saddlers have not disclosed the length of deal the former Republic of Ireland Under-19 international has signed.