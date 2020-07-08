How seven Irish League stars have fared since leaving NI

Oxford United's Mark Sykes and Wycombe Wanderers' Paul Smyth will face off in the League One play-off final on Monday

Football-starved Irish Premiership fans will be on Wembley watch come Monday as two of the league's most high-profile exports hope to make their Wembley debuts.

Former Glenavon winger Mark Sykes and ex-Linfield forward Paul Smyth both have their eyes on the Championship ahead of the League One play-off final between Oxford United and Wycombe Wanderers.

With two of NI's most exciting products hoping to light up English football's grandest stage, we look at how seven Irish League exports have fared since embarking on their professional careers across the channel over the last 10 years.

Mark Sykes

Sykes established himself as one of local football's most exciting prospects at Glenavon before joining Oxford in January 2019.

While the former NI Under-21 international was used sparingly during his first few months, he has clocked up 1,531 minutes for Karl Robinson's side this season, contributing one goal and two assists during their promotion push.

Paul Smyth

If the stars align, Sykes may come face-to-face with a former foe in Smyth, who is hoping to be involved for Wycombe in Monday's play-off decider.

Smyth joined QPR from Linfield in 2017 having helped the Blues clinch a league and cup double in his first full season at Windsor Park.

Since then, he has marked his QPR, Northern Ireland and Wycombe debuts with a goal.

Smyth's loan with Wycombe was extended in June, making him eligible for the play-offs, but he was an unused substitute as boss Gareth Ainsworth plumped for David Wheeler and Fred Onyedinma on the flanks.

Gavin Whyte

Another jet-heeled Belfast winger, Whyte received his big break when Oxford came calling in 2018, proving a hit with seven goals in 36 League One games in his first year.

While Oxford fell short of the play-offs, Whyte had done enough to secure his path to the Championship, joining Cardiff on a four-year deal.

The 24-year-old's time in Wales has yielded mixed fortunes, however, with Whyte struggling to nail down his place in the starting line-up after making an encouraging start.

He has not featured in any of Cardiff's four games since the season's resumption but will hope to be involved as Neil Harris' Bluebirds try to secure their spot in the top six.

Bobby Burns

Another gem plucked from the Mourneview Park conveyor belt, Burns left Glenavon for Hearts in the summer of 2018.

Still only 18, the adventurous left-back was loaned out to Livingston for the first half of the season before figuring more prominently at Tynecastle Park later in the campaign, playing the full 90 minutes in their Scottish Cup semi-final victory over Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Burns, however, was an unused substitute as the Jam Tarts lost to Celtic in the final.

The 2019-20 season offered an exciting new challenge as he joined Australian side Newcastle Jets on loan. With 16 appearances under his belt, Burns was forced to return home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Like Sykes, he is still waiting to make his Northern Ireland debut.

Brad Lyons

After helping Coleraine win the 2018 Irish Cup, Lyons joined Blackburn Rovers, initially on loan before penning an 18-month deal in January 2019.

To further his development, Rovers sent him on loan to St Mirren for the second half of the 2018-19, where he was reunited with former Coleraine boss Oran Kearney.

He made an inauspicious start, being sent off on his debut for two bookable offences but recovered from that setback to help the Buddies avoid relegation from the Scottish Premiership.

Lyons recently signed a new one-year contract keeping him at Ewood Park until 2021.

Stuart Dallas

A fresh-faced 21-year-old when he joined Brentford from Crusaders in 2012, Dallas has forged an impressive career for himself in England.

Dallas has become a first-team regular under Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road, starting all but one of Leeds' 41 Championship games this season, with four goals and an assist to show for his efforts.

With Leeds six points clear of the play-off places with five games remaining, Dallas is edging closer to joining NI teammates Jonny Evans, Oliver Norwood, Craig Cathcart and Bailey Peacock-Farrell in the Premier League.

Liam Boyce

Like Dallas, Boyce has made a significant impression since leaving north Belfast, averaging nearly a goal every two games in three years at Ross County.

He finished the 2016-17 season as the Scottish Premiership's top scorer with 23 before moving south of the border to Burton Albion, where a serious knee injury disrupted his first season in England.

His goalscoring appetite undimmed, a productive start to the current campaign earned him a move to Hearts in January, linking up with international teammates Conor Washington and Michael Smith.

Boyce found the back of the net in each of his first two outings, but the goals dried before Hearts suffered relegation to the Scottish Championship after the top-flight season was halted with eight games left.